Cuatro de los Big Six, tras los pasos de un argentino campeón del mundo

uD83DuDEA8 EXCLUSIVE uD83DuDEA8



uD83CuDDE6uD83CuDDF7 Manchester United have held internal discussions over signing Brighton midfielder Alexis Mac Allister #MUFC #Transfers



uD83DuDC40 Liverpool, Chelsea and City also worth watching, £60m+ likely to be enough.



(@JacobsBen) pic.twitter.com/k27iIOIclT