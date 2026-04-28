En vivo: París Saint-Germain vence 5-4 a Bayern Múnich en un partidazo de otro planeta

Por la ida de las semifinales de la Champions League 2025/26, el París Saint-Germain y el Bayern Múnich juegan un auténtico partidazo en el Parque de los Príncipes. La revancha en el Allianz Arena para definir al finalista será el próximo miércoles.
El gol de penal de Kane para el 1-0 del Bayern
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El golazo de Kvaratskhelia para el 1-1
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Joao Neves lo dio vuelta para el PSG
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Olise marcó el 2-2 para el Bayern
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Dembelé de penal puso el 3-2 para París
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El segundo gol de Kvaratskhelia para el 4-2 del PSG
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El segundo de Dembelé para el 5-2
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El descuento de Lucho Díaz para poner a tiro al Bayern
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El minuto a minuto de París Saint-Germain - Bayern Múnich