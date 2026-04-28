Presenta:

Deportes

|

Paris Saint-Germain

En vivo: París Saint-Germain vence 5-4 a Bayern Múnich en un partidazo de otro planeta

Por la ida de las semifinales, el PSG y el Bayern Múnich no se dan respiro en el Parque de los Príncipes y protagonizan uno de los mejores partidos del año.

MDZ Deportes

París Saint-Germain y Bayern Múnich se enfrentan en el Parque de los Príncipes.

París Saint-Germain y Bayern Múnich se enfrentan en el Parque de los Príncipes.

EFE

Por la ida de las semifinales de la Champions League 2025/26, el París Saint-Germain y el Bayern Múnich juegan un auténtico partidazo en el Parque de los Príncipes. La revancha en el Allianz Arena para definir al finalista será el próximo miércoles.

El gol de penal de Kane para el 1-0 del Bayern

Embed - https://publish.x.com/oembed?url=https://x.com/SC_ESPN/status/2049208218778284097?s=20&partner=&hide_thread=false

El golazo de Kvaratskhelia para el 1-1

Embed - https://publish.x.com/oembed?url=https://x.com/SC_ESPN/status/2049209881446490324?s=20&partner=&hide_thread=false

Joao Neves lo dio vuelta para el PSG

Embed - https://publish.x.com/oembed?url=https://x.com/SC_ESPN/status/2049211344721743944?s=20&partner=&hide_thread=false

Olise marcó el 2-2 para el Bayern

Embed - https://publish.x.com/oembed?url=https://x.com/SC_ESPN/status/2049213638985044205?s=20&partner=&hide_thread=false

Dembelé de penal puso el 3-2 para París

Embed - https://publish.x.com/oembed?url=https://x.com/SC_ESPN/status/2049215794995659138?s=20&partner=&hide_thread=false

El segundo gol de Kvaratskhelia para el 4-2 del PSG

Embed - https://publish.x.com/oembed?url=https://x.com/SC_ESPN/status/2049222806609551833?s=20&partner=&hide_thread=false

El segundo de Dembelé para el 5-2

Embed - https://publish.x.com/oembed?url=https://x.com/SC_ESPN/status/2049223384676856006?s=20&partner=&hide_thread=false

El descuento de Lucho Díaz para poner a tiro al Bayern

Embed - https://publish.x.com/oembed?url=https://x.com/SC_ESPN/status/2049226112622825773?s=20&partner=&hide_thread=false

El minuto a minuto de París Saint-Germain - Bayern Múnich

Embed

Archivado en

Notas Relacionadas