El video de Yanet García sin maquillaje ¡pero nadie le ve la cara!

TBT ( Throwback video 2 months ago) At one point in my life I had a lot of acne on my face and I got treatment, changed my diet and did other actions to improve it and it went away. I still felt I needed makeup to go out even to the grocery store to give me extra confidence. Until Two months ago I met @simonourianmd1 and he did a special laser treatment on my face. It helped clear things up even more and I feel better than ever with my skin. I still like to wear makeup at certain times but I can leave home and feel more confident than ever in my own skin! You can take this time during quarantine to take care of yourself, change your eating habits and train your body to improve. Confidence is the best thing you can wear and each time I do positive things that make me feel better I improve my confidence. Sending you lots of love on this Easter! Thank you so much for everything @simonourianmd1 u2764ufe0f