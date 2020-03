¿Estresado? ¿¡el príncipe Guillermo ha perdido notablemente el pelo en un corto tiempo!?

View this post on Instagram

The Duke of Cambridge visited The Beacon, a day centre which gives support to the homeless and vulnerable in Mansfield. The Beacon Project began in 2001 in St. Johns Church, Mansfield when five homeless people came into the church for tea and toast. They now have a dedicated building and serve and care for up to fifty people on a regular basis, providing a welcoming and safe place where those in need can get a hot meal, clean clothes and access to bathroom facilities. Earlier, The Duke visited Tarmac u2013 the UKu2019s leading sustainable building materials and construction solutions business. There he met the companyu2019s young apprentices to learn more about their roles and career ambitions, before officially opening their new National Skills and Safety Park. Photos u00a9 PA/Rota