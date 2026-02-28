Los lapidarios memes tras el empate de Boca ante Gimnasia de Mendoza en La Bombonera

Boca Juniors empató 1-1 con Gimnasia y Esgrima de Mendoza por la octava fecha del Torneo Apertura. Como ya es habitual, las redes sociales se llenaron de opiniones y memes durante y después del partido disputado este sábado en La Bombonera.
Las primeras publicaciones apuntaron al tanto del conjunto mendocino y a la frustración que generó en los simpatizantes xeneizes. Más tarde, el empate convertido por Miguel Merentiel desató algo de alivio, aunque la euforia duró poco: el gol anulado a Adam Bareiro volvió a encender la bronca y multiplicó los memes contra el VAR.
Entre quejas, sarcasmo y comparaciones con otros partidos, el empate dejó una catarata de comentarios que rápidamente se hicieron virales.
Los mejores memes tras el tercer empate consecutivo de Boca en La Bombonera
Embed - https://publish.x.com/oembed?url=https://x.com/alejandroolaz/status/2027851943566103015&partner=&hide_thread=false
Embed - https://publish.x.com/oembed?url=https://x.com/EditsBoke/status/2027884061612458478&partner=&hide_thread=false
Embed - https://publish.x.com/oembed?url=https://x.com/Josefina_GomezS/status/2027923242996961502&partner=&hide_thread=false
Embed - https://publish.x.com/oembed?url=https://x.com/SiempreDeBoca_/status/2027879692032749828&partner=&hide_thread=false
Embed - https://publish.x.com/oembed?url=https://x.com/Noabrazo/status/2027878012104900871&partner=&hide_thread=false
Embed - https://publish.x.com/oembed?url=https://x.com/MartnVidalBrav1/status/2027905727272989020&partner=&hide_thread=false
Embed - https://publish.x.com/oembed?url=https://x.com/lucho___1905/status/2027877970795213091&partner=&hide_thread=false
Embed - https://publish.x.com/oembed?url=https://x.com/blue43che/status/2027880650095624534&partner=&hide_thread=false
Embed - https://publish.x.com/oembed?url=https://x.com/cristianivic/status/2027878099631607999&partner=&hide_thread=false
Embed - https://publish.x.com/oembed?url=https://x.com/haca81997/status/2027881008427565415&partner=&hide_thread=false
Embed - https://publish.x.com/oembed?url=https://x.com/memervalito/status/2027881924488765613&partner=&hide_thread=false
Embed - https://publish.x.com/oembed?url=https://x.com/EmanuelMiix/status/2027878468684226773&partner=&hide_thread=false