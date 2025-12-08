Presenta:

Deportes

|

Estudiantes de La Plata

Los desopilantes memes del triunfo de Estudiantes en el clásico de La Plata frente a Gimnasia

Estudiantes se impuso por 1 a 0, estiró su paternidad ante Gimnasia, accedió a la final del Clausura y las redes sociales demostraron su ingenio con los memes.

MDZ Deportes

Los desopilantes memes del triunfo de Estudiantes en el clásico con Gimnasia.

Los desopilantes memes del triunfo de Estudiantes en el clásico con Gimnasia. 

X

Estudiantes volvió a festejar en el Bosque. Con el 1 a 0 sobre Gimnasia en la semifinal del Torneo Clausura, el equipo de Eduardo Domínguez aseguró su lugar en la final ante Racing y, como ocurre cada vez que se cruza con su eterno rival, las redes sociales no tardaron en explotar.

Antes, durante y después del partido, los usuarios inundaron sus cuentas con memes de todo tipo. La expectativa previa había sido alta, pero el trámite resultó chato y con pocas situaciones, algo que los internautas remarcaron con humor. Tampoco faltaron las referencias a la paternidad del Pincha, un clásico dentro del clásico que volvió a aparecer después del triunfo en el Bosque.

Los mejores memes del triunfo de Estudiantes en el clásico platense

