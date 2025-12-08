Los desopilantes memes del triunfo de Estudiantes en el clásico de La Plata frente a Gimnasia

Estudiantes volvió a festejar en el Bosque. Con el 1 a 0 sobre Gimnasia en la semifinal del Torneo Clausura, el equipo de Eduardo Domínguez aseguró su lugar en la final ante Racing y, como ocurre cada vez que se cruza con su eterno rival, las redes sociales no tardaron en explotar.
Antes, durante y después del partido, los usuarios inundaron sus cuentas con memes de todo tipo. La expectativa previa había sido alta, pero el trámite resultó chato y con pocas situaciones, algo que los internautas remarcaron con humor. Tampoco faltaron las referencias a la paternidad del Pincha, un clásico dentro del clásico que volvió a aparecer después del triunfo en el Bosque.
Los mejores memes del triunfo de Estudiantes en el clásico platense
