La echaron del gimnasio por usar un top muy corto y su respuesta se hizo viral

I was going to write something about mental health and eating disorders and I have a WHOLE THING on that...but damn guys. Do you ever just feel so done? I canu2019t even put sentences together because itu2019s too mentally exhausting. You know that pressure at the front of your forehead? Apparently weu2019re friends. I want what I say to be impactful, but I just donu2019t have that capacity at the moment. . . Itu2019s Tuesday. Work is hard. I could cry. Or do I need sleep? I donu2019t know anymore. Wine isnu2019t helping and that should tell you a lot. Iu2019m either staring into space or unable to focus... . . ANYWAY ITS ONLY TUESDAY, GOODNIGHT FAM