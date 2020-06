Confirmado: Cara Delevingne reveló sus preferencias más íntimas

View this post on Instagram

#PRIDE: In 2018, Cara Delevingne told her fans that she identified as sexually fluid. Now, Cara Delevingne is proud of her pansexual identity. u0026#34;I always will remain, I think, pansexual. However one defines themselves, whether itu2019s u2018theyu2019 or u2018heu2019 or u2018she,u2019 I fall in love with the person u2014 and thatu2019s that. Iu2019m attracted to the person,u0026#34; she says. At the link in bio, Delevingne discusses her journey, shares how she celebrates Pride, and opens up about how she was told she needed to have a beard if she wanted to be successful. (ud83dudcf8: @beaugrealy)