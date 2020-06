La equivocación que marcó para siempre la vida de Freddie Mercury

View this post on Instagram

Freddie Mercury: A Life, In His Own Words Released September 5th! ud83dudc9b The nearest thing to a Freddie Mercury autobiography as it is possible to achieve, u201cA Life, In His Own Wordsu201d is a meticulously assembled collection of moving, witty, and often irreverent quotes from the man himself. Pre-order and further details at link in bio u2b06ufe0f