Insólito: La obsesión de Freddie Mercury por una banda que no era Queen

ud83dudca5Freddie the Prince Fanud83dudca5 . Sharing this adorable story again because itu0026#39;s Princeu0026#39;s birthday today and I canu0026#39;t get enough of this story ud83cudf89u2764ud83dudc47 . u201cFreddie had one video of a live Prince concert which he forced many people to watch, sometimes over and over again. When Freddie settled down to watch such a three hour tape, it could take either fifteen minutes in which we watched only Freddieu2019s specifically edited highlights or six hours when he would play the same bits over and over again. It was either fast forward or play it again and again and again, Sam! . These video sessions generally occurred at two or three in the morning after Freddie and entourage returned from an evening on the town. The Prince tape was immediately put on and Freddie had sole control of the remote and his guests were subjected to Freddieu2019s enthusiasm for said artist again and again and again. . I managed to avoid ever seeing it but the sound of it haunts me to this day! I was lucky in that I had the excuse of constantly getting drinks for the guests which kept me out of the sitting room. I think Freddie admired Prince because he was so similar to when Freddie was young. Extrovert on stage, thin, dark, hugely energetic and with that charisma which turns a diminutive form into a giant.u0026#34; -Peter Freestone . ud83dudc49P.S. Freddieu0026#39;s literally ME ud83dude02 The only difference is that when I sit someone down to watch sth over and over again with me itu0026#39;s always Freddie related ud83dude0dud83dude01 . #FreddieMercury #Prince