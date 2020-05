G.I. Joe lanzará una nueva película

View this post on Instagram

Paramount and Hasbro are developing a new G.I. Joe movie. The project will be a follow up to the upcoming u2018Snake Eyesu2019 movie, which is still scheduled to open in theaters this October. At the moment, the new project is untitled, but the studio has hired the writing team of Joe Shrapnel and Anna Waterhouse to write the script. Lorenzo di Bonaventura will produce the movie along with Hasbrou0026#39;s Allspark Pictures. ud83cudfac Link in bio. https://go.movieweb.com/2SwBAjT