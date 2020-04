Imagen Muy Sensible: El rostro de Selena Quintanilla tras perder la vida

View this post on Instagram

25 years ago on April 2nd, 1995 Selenau2019s funeral service was held at the Bayfront Plaza, over 60,000 people walked by her casket to pay their final respects to their beloved rising star who never forgot her roots, the Quintanilla family had originally left her casket closed but due to some rumors that she wasnu2019t in there they decided to open it for everyone to see her for the last time ud83dudc94. #Selena #Selena23 #SelenaQuintanilla #SelenaQuintanillaPerez #SelenaForever #SiempreSelena #QueenOfTejano #QueenOfCumbia #LaReinaDelTexMex #Legend #SYLD #SelenaYLosDinos #MexicanAmerican #Tejano #TejanoMusic #AnythingForSelenas #DreamingOfYou #BidiBidiBomBom #ICouldFallInLove #AmorProhibido #ComoLaFlor #FotosYRecuerdos #NoMeQuedaMas #LaCarcacha