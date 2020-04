¡Marc Anthony siente celos! Mira al hijo de Jlo vestido como su padrastro

View this post on Instagram

I canu2019t say enough about how proud I am to be your dad, Ella. . You are growing up so fast. You are mature, and wildly talented. You can sing and act and I know you loooove to dance. . Ella, what Iu2019m most proud of this year is the dedication you have given to your studies. You really improved your grades this year and that means so much to me. Making a commitment to education yields so many rewards later in life. And I canu2019t wait to see what life brings you. . Happy 12th birthday ud83cudf82 #EllaBella!! I love you so much. ud83cudf89 ud83cudf88 ud83cudf8a