¡No apto para cardíacos! Bella Hadid subió una foto desde la pileta con una pequeñísima bikini

Me and my burrito telling you to stay inside! not only for the sake of just yourself but also for literally the entire world and all of the people that you love ..u2764ufe0f Its crazy because all we have to do is work together to slow down this virus and people are still having trouble understanding that.. donu2019t be selfish! meditate ! hang out with your dog/cat/fish! they are probably super excited to have your attention for 24 hours out of the day..!! learn how to knit ! tie die some socks ! write a poem to your mom ! I guess tiktok if thatu2019s what youu2019re into ! find out your rising sign ! then learn about it ! and become ! a better person! anyways ... last thing ...not new news but... wash those damn hands people! to the people who are still working and the ones who canu2019t ... I love you and i am thinking about you !..u2764ufe0f