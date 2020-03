¡Qué tristeza! JLo perdió a su novio de la infancia que murió por problemas en el corazón

View this post on Instagram

Iu2019m home, hoping youu2019re all safe.u00a0u00a0Here is a little something to maybe brighten your day... Iu2019m so proud to launch my new footwear collection,u00a0available now at @DSW! ud83dudc60u2728 DSW.com/JLo #JLOJenniferLopez #StaySafe