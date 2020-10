Le quiere quitar el trono a JLo: el baile de Becky G con el Twerking más fuerte que acaparó la red

View this post on Instagram

Hey u0040jlo, now #ItsMyParty! . Thank you all for the kind and warm birthday wishes today. I am so incredibly fortunate and grateful for where I am in my life. I thank the good Lord for my blessings, today and every day. . Itu2019s important for everyone to take a minute and celebrate yourself, and not just on your birthday. We all make mistakes in our lives. Keep getting up. Keep pushing forward. Never give up. Miracles DO happen. I think about that every day. . Thank you all and have an amazing day!