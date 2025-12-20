Presenta:

Deportes

|

Trofeo de Campeones

Trofeo de Campeones: los desopilantes memes del triunfo agónico de Estudiantes ante Platense

Estudiantes volvió a ganar sobre la hora, se consagró campeón del Trofeo de Campeones y desató una catarata de reacciones en las redes sociales.

MDZ Deportes

Los mejores memes del triunfo agónico de Estudiantes ante Platense en el Trofeo de Campeones.

Los mejores memes del triunfo agónico de Estudiantes ante Platense en el Trofeo de Campeones.

X

Estudiantes de La Plata repitió una historia que ya había escrito pocos días atrás en la final del Torneo Clausura frente a Racing. Otra vez sufrió, otra vez reaccionó a tiempo y otra vez terminó festejando. Esta vez, la víctima fue Platense, al que le revirtió el resultado en el cierre para sumar un nuevo título: el Trofeo de Campeones.

Como suele ocurrir cada vez que el Pincha gana de manera agónica, las redes sociales explotaron casi de inmediato. Los hinchas celebraron, cargaron y recordaron la seguidilla de finales ganadas con memes que se viralizaron en cuestión de minutos.

Te Podría Interesar

Los mejores memes del triunfo agónico de Estudiantes ante Platense

Embed - https://publish.x.com/oembed?url=https://x.com/barsherova/status/2002514193157865560&partner=&hide_thread=false
Embed - https://publish.x.com/oembed?url=https://x.com/metroadelantado/status/2002517356615250309&partner=&hide_thread=false
Embed - https://publish.x.com/oembed?url=https://x.com/metroadelantado/status/2002520589865804206&partner=&hide_thread=false
Embed - https://publish.x.com/oembed?url=https://x.com/metroadelantado/status/2002515286474567901&partner=&hide_thread=false
Embed - https://publish.x.com/oembed?url=https://x.com/Rafaelacaesta/status/2002514250083054071&partner=&hide_thread=false
Embed - https://publish.x.com/oembed?url=https://x.com/fueron8no7/status/2000046429784465832&partner=&hide_thread=false
Embed - https://publish.x.com/oembed?url=https://x.com/HolasoyMat1/status/2002513804777967677&partner=&hide_thread=false
Embed - https://publish.x.com/oembed?url=https://x.com/kndlxld/status/2002502960048447885&partner=&hide_thread=false
Embed - https://publish.x.com/oembed?url=https://x.com/Noe70/status/2002439111026880880&partner=&hide_thread=false
Embed - https://publish.x.com/oembed?url=https://x.com/JuannDis/status/2002514017001353635&partner=&hide_thread=false
Embed - https://publish.x.com/oembed?url=https://x.com/masterseba83/status/2002525466968957146&partner=&hide_thread=false
Embed - https://publish.x.com/oembed?url=https://x.com/dataref_ar/status/2002514018120982713&partner=&hide_thread=false

Archivado en

Notas Relacionadas