Trofeo de Campeones: los desopilantes memes del triunfo agónico de Estudiantes ante Platense

Estudiantes de La Plata repitió una historia que ya había escrito pocos días atrás en la final del Torneo Clausura frente a Racing. Otra vez sufrió, otra vez reaccionó a tiempo y otra vez terminó festejando. Esta vez, la víctima fue Platense, al que le revirtió el resultado en el cierre para sumar un nuevo título: el Trofeo de Campeones.
Como suele ocurrir cada vez que el Pincha gana de manera agónica, las redes sociales explotaron casi de inmediato. Los hinchas celebraron, cargaron y recordaron la seguidilla de finales ganadas con memes que se viralizaron en cuestión de minutos.
Los mejores memes del triunfo agónico de Estudiantes ante Platense
