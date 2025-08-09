Presenta:

Deportes

|

Independiente

Los tremendos memes tras el 0-0 entre Independiente y River: Arasa, apuntado por los goles anulados

Luego del empate sin goles en el Libertadores de América, las redes estallaron contra el juez principal por los dos tantos no convalidados para Independiente.

MDZ Deportes

Nazareno Arasa fue el principal apuntado tras el 0-0 entre Independiente y River.

Nazareno Arasa fue el principal apuntado tras el 0-0 entre Independiente y River.

Captura TNT Sports

Por la fecha 4 del torneo Clausura, Independiente y River Plate igualaron 0-0 en el Libertadores de América. En un duelo muy parejo que fue de menor a mayor, las principales emociones se dieron en el segundo tiempo, cuando ¡se anularon 3 goles por off-side!

Como no podía ser de otra manera, luego de finalizado el encuentro no faltaron los memes de los fanáticos en redes sociales. Algunos refirieron al flojo nivel futbolístico de ambos equipos durante la mayor parte del partido, mientras que la mayoría apuntaron contra el arbitraje de Nazareno Arasa.

Te Podría Interesar

Los mejores memes del empate sin goles entre Independiente y River

Embed - https://publish.x.com/oembed?url=https://x.com/fandelburrito/status/1954325154630078870&partner=&hide_thread=false
Embed - https://publish.x.com/oembed?url=https://x.com/DePrimeraa/status/1954324793399836882&partner=&hide_thread=false
Embed - https://publish.x.com/oembed?url=https://x.com/EnzoPerez1996/status/1954302930095686011&partner=&hide_thread=false
Embed - https://publish.x.com/oembed?url=https://x.com/Habemusfutbol10/status/1954327406254178750&partner=&hide_thread=false
Embed - https://publish.x.com/oembed?url=https://x.com/AMatosIsAnAngel/status/1954327184128291014&partner=&hide_thread=false
Embed - https://publish.x.com/oembed?url=https://x.com/caroapris/status/1954325650627600523&partner=&hide_thread=false
Embed - https://publish.x.com/oembed?url=https://x.com/crazylife700/status/1954326773602124158&partner=&hide_thread=false
Embed - https://publish.x.com/oembed?url=https://x.com/kevin_villalbaa/status/1954315727856431452&partner=&hide_thread=false
Embed - https://publish.x.com/oembed?url=https://x.com/wmansilla/status/1954315532632486250&partner=&hide_thread=false

Archivado en

Notas Relacionadas