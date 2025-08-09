Los tremendos memes tras el 0-0 entre Independiente y River: Arasa, apuntado por los goles anulados

Por la fecha 4 del torneo Clausura, Independiente y River Plate igualaron 0-0 en el Libertadores de América. En un duelo muy parejo que fue de menor a mayor, las principales emociones se dieron en el segundo tiempo, cuando ¡se anularon 3 goles por off-side!
Como no podía ser de otra manera, luego de finalizado el encuentro no faltaron los memes de los fanáticos en redes sociales. Algunos refirieron al flojo nivel futbolístico de ambos equipos durante la mayor parte del partido, mientras que la mayoría apuntaron contra el arbitraje de Nazareno Arasa.
Los mejores memes del empate sin goles entre Independiente y River
