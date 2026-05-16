Los mejores memes del triunfo y clasificación de River a la final del Torneo Apertura

Luego de dos años, River volverá a jugar una final (la última fue la Supercopa Argentina ante Estudiantes). El equipo comandado por el Chacho Coudet sufrió de más, pero logró vencer 1-0 al Rosario Central de Ángel Di María en el Monumental con el gol de penal de Facundo Colidio a los 62' del segundo tiempo.
Las redes sociales, especialmente X (ex Twitter), no tardaron en reaccionar con memes tras lo ocurrido en Núñez. Después de dos temporadas y con fuertes golpazos en el medio, el Millonario volvió a darle una alegría a su gente y ahora, el próximo domingo a las 15:30 (espera por Belgrano o Argentinos) jugará por volver a gritar campeón en el Mario Alberto Kempes de Córdoba.
Los mejores memes que dejó la clasificación de River a la final
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https://x.com/garcialuciano27/status/2055802106590752943
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