Los despiadados memes de la eliminación del Atlético de Madrid en Champions ante Arsenal

El Atlético de Madrid perdió 1-0 ante el Arsenal en Londres por la revancha de las semifinales de la Champions League. Tras igualar 1-1 en la ida como local, necesitaba una victoria en Inglaterra para clasificar a la final o al menos un empate para forzar el alargue, pero no logró ni una cosa ni la otra.
De este modo, el Colchonero quedó afuera de la única competencia en la que seguía con vida y cerrará una nueva temporada sin ganar títulos -la quinta consecutiva desde la obtención de LaLiga en 2021-. Los fanáticos no dejaron pasar la oportunidad y plagaron las redes con los más despiadados memes, con el Cholo Simeone como principal apuntado.
Los mejores memes de la derrota del Atlético de Madrid ante Arsenal
Embed - https://publish.x.com/oembed?url=https://x.com/metroadelantado/status/2051770599563833702?s=20&partner=&hide_thread=false
Embed - https://publish.x.com/oembed?url=https://x.com/JeffFcb14/status/2051760618642817518?s=20&partner=&hide_thread=false
Embed - https://publish.x.com/oembed?url=https://x.com/metroadelantado/status/2051773347990524177?s=20&partner=&hide_thread=false
Embed - https://publish.x.com/oembed?url=https://x.com/SpiderCarp23/status/2051767530348331146?s=20&partner=&hide_thread=false
Embed - https://publish.x.com/oembed?url=https://x.com/JulioMejiaE/status/2051767513319404030?s=20&partner=&hide_thread=false
Embed - https://publish.x.com/oembed?url=https://x.com/Vinyfcb5020/status/2051769763508912597?s=20&partner=&hide_thread=false
Embed - https://publish.x.com/oembed?url=https://x.com/ArgenTowel/status/2051773343724957827?s=20&partner=&hide_thread=false
Embed - https://publish.x.com/oembed?url=https://x.com/sanreydavid/status/2051767341059334351?s=20&partner=&hide_thread=false
Embed - https://publish.x.com/oembed?url=https://x.com/garciabassino/status/2051764801152405512?s=20&partner=&hide_thread=false
Embed - https://publish.x.com/oembed?url=https://x.com/soyunargento/status/2051769245512401043?s=20&partner=&hide_thread=false
Embed - https://publish.x.com/oembed?url=https://x.com/paupecf/status/2051768091172860261?s=20&partner=&hide_thread=false
Embed - https://publish.x.com/oembed?url=https://x.com/Termontiel_/status/2051770848298627155?s=20&partner=&hide_thread=false
Embed - https://publish.x.com/oembed?url=https://x.com/YihiRM/status/2051768893983592554?s=20&partner=&hide_thread=false
Embed - https://publish.x.com/oembed?url=https://x.com/Bayer04_Argento/status/2051751977512485370?s=20&partner=&hide_thread=false
Embed - https://publish.x.com/oembed?url=https://x.com/TermitoBostero/status/2051751401873605045?s=20&partner=&hide_thread=false