Los despiadados memes del triunfo de River ante Racing por Copa Argentina: Maxi Salas, protagonista

River Plate se impuso 1-0 sobre Racing este jueves por la tarde por los cuartos de final de la Copa Argentina 2025 en el Gigante de Arroyito y se metió en semifinales, donde se medirá ante Independiente Rivadavia de Mendoza.
Se trató de un duelo muy caliente, como suele suceder con clásicos de estas características, con muchas discusiones, peleas (con Marcos Acuña como unos de los principales protagonistas) y con el condimento especial de que Maximiliano Salas, cumpliendo con la ley del ex, fue el autor del gol del triunfo. Los memes no se hicieron esperar.
Los mejores memes del triunfo de River sobre Racing
