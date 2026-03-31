Los despiadados memes del nuevo papelón de Italia, que por tercera vez al hilo no jugará el Mundial

La Selección de Italia cayó en la final del Repechaje europeo frente a Bosnia y Herzegovina y se quedó poder ir al Mundial 2026. De este modo, redondeó un nuevo papelón, ya que se convirtió en el primer campeón del mundo en quedarse afuera de tres ediciones consecutivas, tras haberse ausentado anteriormente de Rusia 2018 y Qatar 2022.
La Squadra Azzurra está sumida en una pesadilla sin precedentes y de la que pareciera ser imposible salir. Para colmo, además del dolor por este nuevo cachetazo, debe soportar las burlas de los fanáticos del resto del planeta, que castigaron a los italianos en redes con los más despiadados e infaltables memes.
Los mejores memes de la eliminación de Italia
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