Los desopilantes memes de la sufrida clasificación de River por penales: Gallardo y Armani, protagonistas

River Plate eliminó a Libertad en una noche cargada de dramatismo: el 0-0 en el Monumental llevó la serie a los penales, donde los paraguayos erraron dos y Franco Armani se vistió de héroe con una atajada que selló el pasaje a cuartos de final de la Copa Libertadores.
En las redes sociales, los hinchas pasaron del sufrimiento al desahogo en segundos. El flojo rendimiento del equipo de Marcelo Gallardo fue blanco de memes, pero al mismo tiempo todos celebraron el fin de una racha negra: River había perdido sus últimas ocho definiciones por penales en torneos internacionales.
Los usuarios también dejaron su cuota de humor con dos grandes protagonistas: el propio Gallardo, cuestionado por algunos cambios, y Armani, convertido en salvador una vez más. No faltaron las cargadas por el ingreso y salida de Juanfer Quintero tras la roja a Galoppo, ni el lamento de que el gol de Libertad haya sido obra de un ex River como Robert Rojas.
Los mejores memes que dejó la sufrida clasificación de River ante Libertad
