Los desopilantes memes tras el pobre 0-0 de Boca ante Platense: Claudio Úbeda, apuntado

Boca Juniors volvió a decepcionar una vez más a sus hinchas. Tras no poder hacer pie como visitante, este domingo tampoco logró pisar fuerte como local y no pasó de un flojo empate 0-0 ante Platense en la Bombonera por la fecha 5 del Torneo Apertura.
El público hizo sentir su enojo con silbidos y cánticos tras finalizar el encuentro. Pero el repudio no solo se manifestó de manera presencial, ya que también los fanáticos se expresaron en redes sociales a través de los infaltables memes. Claudio Úbeda fue el principal apuntado.
Los mejores memes del 0-0 entre Boca y Platense
Embed - https://publish.x.com/oembed?url=https://x.com/lazarocabj_/status/2023176243303043107?s=20&partner=&hide_thread=false
Embed - https://publish.x.com/oembed?url=https://x.com/TermitoBostero/status/2023176658346500236?s=20&partner=&hide_thread=false
Embed - https://publish.x.com/oembed?url=https://x.com/OoCBoca/status/2023192414366969920?s=20&partner=&hide_thread=false
Embed - https://publish.x.com/oembed?url=https://x.com/notsantibjs/status/2023175831883833678?s=20&partner=&hide_thread=false
Embed - https://publish.x.com/oembed?url=https://x.com/jijeateconmigo/status/2023175142621241624?s=20&partner=&hide_thread=false
Embed - https://publish.x.com/oembed?url=https://x.com/Labocatw/status/2023198388070793462?s=20&partner=&hide_thread=false
Embed - https://publish.x.com/oembed?url=https://x.com/EternoDiez/status/2023193877243416698?s=20&partner=&hide_thread=false
Embed - https://publish.x.com/oembed?url=https://x.com/YonyRM14/status/2023213677164245279?s=20&partner=&hide_thread=false
Embed - https://publish.x.com/oembed?url=https://x.com/n1colas_yg/status/2023191961684095158?s=20&partner=&hide_thread=false
Embed - https://publish.x.com/oembed?url=https://x.com/anieliezing/status/2023191929383772212?s=20&partner=&hide_thread=false
Embed - https://publish.x.com/oembed?url=https://x.com/0800Cj/status/2023184271163400292?s=20&partner=&hide_thread=false
Embed - https://publish.x.com/oembed?url=https://x.com/ClubXeneize1/status/2023184342172967271?s=20&partner=&hide_thread=false