Presenta:

Deportes

|

Boca Juniors

Los desopilantes memes tras el pobre 0-0 de Boca ante Platense: Claudio Úbeda, apuntado

Luego de la floja actuación de Boca ante Platense en la Bombonera, los fanáticos hicieron estallar las redes con los más lapidarios memes.

MDZ Deportes

Los memes no se hicieron esperar tras el empate de Boca y Platense en la Bombonera.

Los memes no se hicieron esperar tras el empate de Boca y Platense en la Bombonera.

@lazarocabj_ y @TermitoBostero

Boca Juniors volvió a decepcionar una vez más a sus hinchas. Tras no poder hacer pie como visitante, este domingo tampoco logró pisar fuerte como local y no pasó de un flojo empate 0-0 ante Platense en la Bombonera por la fecha 5 del Torneo Apertura.

El público hizo sentir su enojo con silbidos y cánticos tras finalizar el encuentro. Pero el repudio no solo se manifestó de manera presencial, ya que también los fanáticos se expresaron en redes sociales a través de los infaltables memes. Claudio Úbeda fue el principal apuntado.

Te Podría Interesar

Los mejores memes del 0-0 entre Boca y Platense

Embed - https://publish.x.com/oembed?url=https://x.com/lazarocabj_/status/2023176243303043107?s=20&partner=&hide_thread=false
Embed - https://publish.x.com/oembed?url=https://x.com/TermitoBostero/status/2023176658346500236?s=20&partner=&hide_thread=false
Embed - https://publish.x.com/oembed?url=https://x.com/OoCBoca/status/2023192414366969920?s=20&partner=&hide_thread=false
Embed - https://publish.x.com/oembed?url=https://x.com/notsantibjs/status/2023175831883833678?s=20&partner=&hide_thread=false
Embed - https://publish.x.com/oembed?url=https://x.com/jijeateconmigo/status/2023175142621241624?s=20&partner=&hide_thread=false
Embed - https://publish.x.com/oembed?url=https://x.com/Labocatw/status/2023198388070793462?s=20&partner=&hide_thread=false
Embed - https://publish.x.com/oembed?url=https://x.com/EternoDiez/status/2023193877243416698?s=20&partner=&hide_thread=false
Embed - https://publish.x.com/oembed?url=https://x.com/YonyRM14/status/2023213677164245279?s=20&partner=&hide_thread=false
Embed - https://publish.x.com/oembed?url=https://x.com/n1colas_yg/status/2023191961684095158?s=20&partner=&hide_thread=false
Embed - https://publish.x.com/oembed?url=https://x.com/anieliezing/status/2023191929383772212?s=20&partner=&hide_thread=false
Embed - https://publish.x.com/oembed?url=https://x.com/notsantibjs/status/2023175831883833678?s=20&partner=&hide_thread=false
Embed - https://publish.x.com/oembed?url=https://x.com/0800Cj/status/2023184271163400292?s=20&partner=&hide_thread=false
Embed - https://publish.x.com/oembed?url=https://x.com/ClubXeneize1/status/2023184342172967271?s=20&partner=&hide_thread=false

Archivado en

Notas Relacionadas