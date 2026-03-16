Los desopilantes memes del decepcionante nuevo empate de Boca ante Unión: Úbeda apuntado

Boca Juniors sigue sin encontrar el rumbo en el 2026. Este domingo por la noche apenas pudo rescatar un 1-1 en su visita a Unión de Santa Fe. Si bien tuvo buenas oportunidades y enfrentaba a un duro rival, el punto tuvo sabor a poco y constituye el quinto empate en los últimos seis partidos del Torneo Apertura.
Claudio Úbeda volvió a ser apuntado por los hinchas, especialmente por el cambio que hizo sobre el final con el ingreso de Malcom Braida por Miguel Merentiel, y fue el protagonista de la mayoría de los infaltables memes tras finalizar el encuentro.
Los mejores memes del empate entre Boca y Unión
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