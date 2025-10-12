Presenta:

Independiente sigue hundiéndose, no conoce la victoria y cayó 2-0 como local contra Lanús

Por la fecha 12, Lanús venció a Independiente con goles de Bou al minuto 25 y Castillo a los 89'. Quinteros fue expulsado y Montiel vio la roja a los 83'.

MDZ Deportes

Independiente perdió con Lanús en el Libertadores de América.

Fotobaires

El gol de Walter Bou para el 1-0 de Lanús

El gol de Walter Bou para el 1-0 de Lanús

La expulsión de Gustavo Quinteros en Independiente

La expulsión de Montiel en Independiente

El gol de Castillo para el 2-0 de Lanús

El minuto a minuto de Independiente - Lanús

