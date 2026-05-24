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En vivo: Messi pidió el cambio en Inter Miami, que le gana 5-4 a Philadelphia

A los 73 minutos del complemento, Lionel Messi fue sustituido por una molestia muscular y se fue directo al vestuario.

MDZ Deportes

El Inter de Messi recibe a Philadelphia en el NU Stadium de Miami.&nbsp;

El Inter de Messi recibe a Philadelphia en el NU Stadium de Miami. 

EFE

Philadelphia abrió el partido a los 3 minutos

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La visita estiró la ventaja desde el punto penal

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Messi asistió a Berterame para el descuento de Inter Miami

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Philadelphia volvió a estirar la ventaja en el NU Stadium

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Suárez vuelve a poner en partido a las Garzas

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Berterame selló su doblete y puso el 3-3

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Otra vez apareció Suárez para poner arriba a Inter Miami

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Philadelphia encontró el 4-4 con su segundo penal de la noche

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El minuto a minuto de Inter Miami - Philadelphia Union

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