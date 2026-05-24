En vivo: Messi pidió el cambio en Inter Miami, que le gana 5-4 a Philadelphia

Philadelphia abrió el partido a los 3 minutos
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La visita estiró la ventaja desde el punto penal
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Messi asistió a Berterame para el descuento de Inter Miami
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Philadelphia volvió a estirar la ventaja en el NU Stadium
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Suárez vuelve a poner en partido a las Garzas
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Berterame selló su doblete y puso el 3-3
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Otra vez apareció Suárez para poner arriba a Inter Miami
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Philadelphia encontró el 4-4 con su segundo penal de la noche
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El minuto a minuto de Inter Miami - Philadelphia Union