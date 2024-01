El periodista Fabrizio Romano confirmó hasta cuándo se quedará el Diablito Echeverri en River

uD83DuDEA8uD83DuDD35 Claudio Echeverri to Manchester City, here we go! Documents are being exchanged between City and River Plate to seal the agreement.



2006 born Argentinian talent will stay at River Plate until December 2024 then he will travel to Europe.



Six year deal for Echeverri. uD83CuDDE6uD83CuDDF7 pic.twitter.com/hnh43h9oub