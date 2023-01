El pacto entre Messi y PSG por la renovación de su contrato: "Habrá una nueva..."

Lionel Messi and Paris Saint-Germain have verbal pact to continue together. uD83DuDD34uD83DuDD35uD83CuDDE6uD83CuDDF7 #PSG



There will be a new meeting with his camp to discuss length of contract, salary and more.



Nothing signed this week, no rush as the plan is already clear: Messi will continue in Paris. pic.twitter.com/OAEgWA58cX