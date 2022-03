Franco Colapinto, el pibe argentino que sorprende a la Fórmula 1

WHAT HAS JUST HAPPENED?!



FRANCO COLAPINTO IS ON POLE IN HIS FIRST F3 QUALIFYING??



VAN AMERSFOORT RACING ARE ON POLE IN THEIR FIRST F3 QUALIFYING??



WOW. WOW. WOW.#BahrainGP uD83CuDDE7uD83CuDDED #F3 pic.twitter.com/LVVI5NPasr