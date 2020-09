El jugador iraní que podría frustrar una millonaria venta de River

View this post on Instagram

Finally he comes ud83eudd73ud83eudd73 @mortezapouraliganji88 OFFICIAL ANNOUNCEMENT Recently, Shenzhen FC, Qatar Doha Arab FC and the players themselves reached a friendly negotiation and reached an agreement that the player Morteza Pouraliganji officially transferred to Shenzhen FC Pouraliganji was born in Iran on April 19, 1992. He is 187cm tall and weighs 83kg. He is a central defender and midfielder. Pouraliganji started his career in the Iranian Super League, and later played for professional clubs in China, Belgium, and Qatar. He is also the main player of the Iranian national team, with a solid defensive performance and rich experience. CAREER EXPEIENCE Joined Tehran Petroleum in 2011, played 65 times in 4 seasons, scored 1 goal and sent 2 assists. In February 2015, he transferred to the Chinese Super League team Tianjin Teda and scored 2 goals in 27 appearances. In January 2016, he joined Qatar giants Alsad and he played 51 times and scored 10 goals. In August 2018, he moved to the Belgian team Eupen and played for half a year. In January 2019, he returned to the Qatar League and joined the Doha Arabs. He played 23 times and contributed 2 goals and 1 assist. National team experience In January 2015, he played for the first time in the national team game, helping the Iranian team beat the Iraqi team 1-0. In January 2015, he participated in the Australian Asian Cup and scored a goal in the knockout round. In June 2018, he participated in the Russia World Cup and played 90 minutes in all three group matches. In January 2019, he played in the UAE Asian Cup as an absolute main force and helped the team break into the semi-finals. So far, he has played 40 times for the Iranian national team, scoring 2 goals and 1 assist. We do believe that Pouraliganjiu0026#39;s arrival can further improve the offensive and defensive system of Shenzhen FC.We hope that he will integrate into the team as soon as possible and use his outstanding performance to help team create good results and contribute to the realization of the season goals. Letu0026#39;s realize our dream together !ud83dudcaaud83dudcaaud83dudcaa #chinesesuperleague #CSL #shenzhen