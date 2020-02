Maria Sharapova anunció su retiro profesional

View this post on Instagram

Tennis showed me the worldu2014and it showed me what I was made of. Itu2019s how I tested myself and how I measured my growth. And so in whatever I might choose for my next chapter, my next mountain, Iu2019ll still be pushing. Iu2019ll still be climbing. Iu2019ll still be growing. Tennisu2014Iu2019m saying goodbye.