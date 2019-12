Messi y otro logro espectacular gracias a sus goles

? Lionel Messi has scored 5??0??+ goals for club & country for the 9th time in the last 10 calendar years:

2010 6??0??

2011 5??9??

2012 9??1??

2013 4??5??

2014 5??8??

2015 5??2??

2016 5??9??

2017 5??4??

2018 5??1??

2019 5??0?? pic.twitter.com/aHqmD51d53