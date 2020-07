El anuncio inesperado de Taylor Swift que sorprende a sus fans en Instagram

View this post on Instagram

folklore will have 16 songs on the standard edition, but the physical deluxe editions will include a bonus track called u201cthe lakes.u201d Because this is my 8th studio album, I made 8 deluxe CD editions and 8 deluxe vinyl editions that are available for one weekud83dude04 Each deluxe edition has unique covers, photos, and artwork. Available exclusively at taylorswift.com