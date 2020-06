El impactante mensaje de Megan Markle contra el racismo

View this post on Instagram

Tonight in the U.K. #SayNoToRacism is trending and I thought this video was fitting! I had a very long rant on my Instagram stories earlier today regarding racism, I had to speak up when I saw evident parallels between @stormzyu2019s situation and the Duchessu2019. . . This video in general made me sad. Especially when Meghan said: u201cBy the time I have children I hope that people are more open minded u201d well Archieu2019s here and not much has changed! Today Tottenham (a U.K. football team) have vowed to take the u201cstrongest possible actionu201d after their 2-0 defeat by Chelsea was overshadowed by the game having to be paused when @toniruediger was targeted with racist abuse three times by a section of the crowd. . . . #duchessofsussex #meghanmarkle #princeharry #britishroyalfamily #royalfamily #royals.