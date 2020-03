¡Alerta en Inglaterra!: desalojan a la reina Isabel II del palacio de Buckingham por el coronavirus

View this post on Instagram

Today, The Prince of Wales held an Investiture Ceremony at Buckingham Palace, on behalf of The Queen. ud83cudf96 Amongst todayu2019s recipients, Baroness Floella Benjamin was awarded a Dame Commander medal for services to Charity - congratulations! Mr. Gordon Buchanan received an MBE for services to Conservation and to Wildlife Filmmaking. ud83dudc3cud83cudf43ud83dudc1d Through his work as both a cameraman and a presenter, Gordon has visited every continent in the world u2013 apart from Antarctica! Mr. Michael Prendergast, more commonly known as Mike Pender, received an MBE for services to Music. ud83cudfb6 Mike was the original founding member of Merseybeat group The Searchers. Congratulations to all who received awards at Buckingham Palace this morning.ud83cudfc5ud83dudc4f . ud83dudcf8 Press Association