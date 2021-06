Johnson y Biden renovaron un acuerdo de la Segunda Guerra Mundial

Fantastic to welcome @POTUS Joe Biden and @FLOTUS Jill Biden to Cornwall with @CarrielbJohnson today.



The UK-US partnership is more important than ever as we #BuildBackBetter and greener from the pandemic uD83CuDDECuD83CuDDE7uD83CuDDFAuD83CuDDF8 pic.twitter.com/Vhn0URBmpN