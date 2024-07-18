Uno por uno, estos son los nominados a los Premios Emmy 2024
Lo mejor de la televisión de los Estados Unidos será premiado a mediados de septiembre. En esta nota, te contamos las series, actores y actrices que están nominados este año.
El próximo domingo 15 de septiembre, se celebrará la 76° edición de los Premios Emmy, que reconoce la excelencia en la televisión estadounidense. La premiación se llevará a cabo en Los Ángeles.
Este miércoles, se conocieron los nominados a los Premios Emmy 2024. Las series que más se han destacado, y por lo tanto tienen más nominaciones son: Shogun, el drama japonés de FX, con un total de 25 nominaciones; le sigue The Bear de la misma productora con 23, de la misma productora; Only Murders in the Building de Hulu con 21; y True Detective: Night Country de HBO con 19.
A continuación, te contamos qué series y actores y actrices están nominados este año al famoso galardón:
Mejor serie dramática
- The Crown.
- Fallout.
- La edad dorada.
- The Morning Show.
- Mr & Mrs Smith.
- Shogun.
- Slow Horses.
- El problema de los tres cuerpos.
- Mejor comedia
- Abbott Elementary.
- The Bear.
- Curb Your Enthusiasm.
- Hacks.
- Only Murders in the Building.
- Palm Royale.
- Reservation Dogs.
- What We Do in the Shadows.
- Mejor miniserie
- Bebé reno.
- Fargo.
- Lecciones de química.
- Ripley.
- True Detective: Night Country.
- Mejor actor dramático
- Idris Elba, Hijack.
- Donald Glover, Mr & Mrs Smith.
- Walton Goggins, Fallout.
- Gary Oldman, Slow Horses.
- Hiroyuki Sanada, Shogun.
- Dominic West, The Crown.
- Mejor actriz dramática
- Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show.
- Carrie Coon, La era dorada.
- Maya Erskine, Mr & Mrs Smith.
- Anna Sawai, Shogun.
- Imelda Staunton, The Crown.
- Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show.
- Mejor actor de comedia
- Matt Berry, What We Do in the Shadows.
- Larry David, Curb Your Enthusiasm.
- Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building.
- Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building.
- Jeremy Allen White, The Bear.
- D'Pharoah Woon-A-Tai, Reservation Dogs .
- Mejor actriz de comedia
- Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary.
- Ayo Edebiri, The Bear.
- Selena Gómez, Only Murders in the Building.
- Maya Rudolph, Loot.
- Jean Smart, Hacks.
- Kristen Wiig, Palm Royale .
- Mejor actor de miniserie o película para televisión
- Matt Bomer, Fellow Travelers.
- Richard Gadd, Bebé reno.
- Jon Hamm, Fargo.
- Tom Hollander, Feud: Capote vs. The Swans.
- Andrew Scott, Ripley.
- Mejor actriz de miniserie o película para televisión
- Jodie Foster, True Detective: Night Country.
- Brie Larson, Lecciones de química.
- Juno Temple, Fargo.
- Sofía Vergara, Griselda.
- Naomi Watts, Feud: Capote vs. The Swans.
- Mejor actor de reparto de serie dramática
- Tadanobu Asano, Shogun.
- Billy Crudup, The Morning Show.
- Mark Duplass, The Morning Show.
- Jon Hamm, The Morning Show.
- Takehiro Hira, Shogun.
- Jack Lowden, Slow Horses.
- Jonathan Pryce, The Crown .
- Mejor actriz de reparto de serie dramática
- Christine Baranski, La era dorada.
- Nicole Beharie, The Morning Show.
- Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown.
- Greta Lee, The Morning Show.
- Lesley Manville, The Crown.
- Karen Pittman, The Morning Show.
- Holland Taylor, The Morning Show.
- Mejor actor de reparto de comedia
- Lionel Boyce, The Bear.
- Paul W. Downs, Hacks.
- Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear.
- Paul Rudd, Only Murders in the Building.
- Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary.
- Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live.
- Mejor actriz de reparto de comedia
- Carol Burnett, Palm Royale.
- Liza Colon-Zayas, The Bear.
- Hannah Einbinder, Hacks.
- Janelle James, Abbott Elementary.
- Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary.
- Meryl Streep, Only Murders in the Building.
- Mejor actor de reparto de miniserie o de película para televisión
- Jonathan Bailey, Fellow Travelers.
- Robert Downey Jr., El simpatizante.
- Tom Goodman-Hill, Bebé reno.
- John Hawkes, True Detective: Night Country.
- Lamorne Morris, Fargo.
- Lewis Pullman, Lecciones de química.
- Treat Williams, Feud: Capote vs. The Swans.
- Mejor actriz de reparto de miniserie o película para televisión
- Dakota Fanning, Ripley.
- Lily Gladstone, Under the Bridge.
- Jessica Gunning, Bebé reno.
- Aja Naomi King, Lecciones de química.
- Diane Lane, Feud: Capote vs. The Swans.
- Nava Mau, Bebé reno.
- Kali Reis, True Detective: Night Country.