Uno por uno, estos son los nominados a los Premios Emmy 2024

El próximo domingo 15 de septiembre, se celebrará la 76° edición de los Premios Emmy, que reconoce la excelencia en la televisión estadounidense. La premiación se llevará a cabo en Los Ángeles.

Este miércoles, se conocieron los nominados a los Premios Emmy 2024. Las series que más se han destacado, y por lo tanto tienen más nominaciones son: Shogun, el drama japonés de FX, con un total de 25 nominaciones; le sigue The Bear de la misma productora con 23, de la misma productora; Only Murders in the Building de Hulu con 21; y True Detective: Night Country de HBO con 19.

"Shogun" es la serie con más nominaciones en los Premios Emmy 2024. Créditos: X @MunchkinsCon.

A continuación, te contamos qué series y actores y actrices están nominados este año al famoso galardón:



Mejor serie dramática

The Crown. Fallout. La edad dorada. The Morning Show. Mr & Mrs Smith. Shogun. Slow Horses. El problema de los tres cuerpos.

Mejor comedia

Abbott Elementary. The Bear. Curb Your Enthusiasm. Hacks. Only Murders in the Building. Palm Royale. Reservation Dogs. What We Do in the Shadows.

"Bebé reno" fue un éxito en Netflix.

Mejor miniserie

Bebé reno. Fargo. Lecciones de química. Ripley. True Detective: Night Country.

Mejor actor dramático

Idris Elba, Hijack. Donald Glover, Mr & Mrs Smith. Walton Goggins, Fallout. Gary Oldman, Slow Horses. Hiroyuki Sanada, Shogun. Dominic West, The Crown.

Mejor actriz dramática

Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show. Carrie Coon, La era dorada. Maya Erskine, Mr & Mrs Smith. Anna Sawai, Shogun. Imelda Staunton, The Crown. Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show.

Steve Martin está nominado por su papel en "Only Murders in the Building". Créditos: X @cinemaupdate_

Mejor actor de comedia

Matt Berry, What We Do in the Shadows. Larry David, Curb Your Enthusiasm. Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building. Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building. Jeremy Allen White, The Bear. D'Pharoah Woon-A-Tai, Reservation Dogs .

Mejor actriz de comedia

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary. Ayo Edebiri, The Bear. Selena Gómez, Only Murders in the Building. Maya Rudolph, Loot. Jean Smart, Hacks. Kristen Wiig, Palm Royale .

Mejor actor de miniserie o película para televisión

Matt Bomer, Fellow Travelers. Richard Gadd, Bebé reno. Jon Hamm, Fargo. Tom Hollander, Feud: Capote vs. The Swans. Andrew Scott, Ripley.

Jodie Foster participa en "True Detective: Night Country". Créditos: X @SoundOfSeries.

Mejor actriz de miniserie o película para televisión

Jodie Foster, True Detective: Night Country. Brie Larson, Lecciones de química. Juno Temple, Fargo. Sofía Vergara, Griselda. Naomi Watts, Feud: Capote vs. The Swans.

Mejor actor de reparto de serie dramática

Tadanobu Asano, Shogun. Billy Crudup, The Morning Show. Mark Duplass, The Morning Show. Jon Hamm, The Morning Show. Takehiro Hira, Shogun. Jack Lowden, Slow Horses. Jonathan Pryce, The Crown .

Mejor actriz de reparto de serie dramática

Christine Baranski, La era dorada. Nicole Beharie, The Morning Show. Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown. Greta Lee, The Morning Show. Lesley Manville, The Crown. Karen Pittman, The Morning Show. Holland Taylor, The Morning Show.

Lionel Boyce quedó nominado en la categoría "Mejor actor de reparto de comedia". Créditos: X @iamglenx.

Mejor actor de reparto de comedia

Lionel Boyce, The Bear. Paul W. Downs, Hacks. Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear. Paul Rudd, Only Murders in the Building. Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary. Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live.

Mejor actriz de reparto de comedia

Carol Burnett, Palm Royale. Liza Colon-Zayas, The Bear. Hannah Einbinder, Hacks. Janelle James, Abbott Elementary. Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary. Meryl Streep, Only Murders in the Building.

Mejor actor de reparto de miniserie o de película para televisión

Jonathan Bailey, Fellow Travelers. Robert Downey Jr., El simpatizante. Tom Goodman-Hill, Bebé reno. John Hawkes, True Detective: Night Country. Lamorne Morris, Fargo. Lewis Pullman, Lecciones de química. Treat Williams, Feud: Capote vs. The Swans.

Diane Lane, una de las actrices de reparto en "Feud: Capote vs. The Swans". Créditos: X @FeudXBR.

Mejor actriz de reparto de miniserie o película para televisión