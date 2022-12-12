Premios Globos de Oro 2023: la lista completa de nominados

Los nominados a los Globos de Oro 2023 se anunciaron este lunes. Los premios más importantes que entrega la Asociación de la Prensa Extranjera de Hollywood al cine y la televisión se transmitirá el próximo 10 de enero con el comediante Jerrod Carmichael en la conducción.

La película The Banshees of Inisherin del director angloirlandés Martin McDonagh encabeza con ocho nominaciones la 80ª edición de los Globos de Oro. Le siguen Everything Everywhere All at Once de Dan Kwan y Daniel Scheinert con seis nominaciones, mientras que Babylon de Damien Chazelle y The Fabelman de Steven Spielberg continúan con cinco candidaturas.

En relación a las plataformas, Netflix y HBO Max empataron con 14 nominaciones cada una. La quinta temporada de The Crown, la exitosa miniserie Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story y la segunda entrega de The White Lotus consiguieron 4 candidaturas cada una, aunque la comedia Abbott Elementary fue la producción más nominada con 5 menciones.

Por su parte, el largometraje Argentina, 1985 fue nominado en el rubro Mejor película extranjera. El film, protagonizado por Ricardo Darín y Peter Lanzani, competirá contra RRR (India), All Quiet on the Western Front (Alemania), Close (Bélgica) y Decision to Leave (Corea del Sur).

Argentina, 1985.

La lista completa de nominados:

Mejor drama

Avatar: The Way of Water

Elvis

The Fabelmans

Tár

Top Gun: Maverick Top Gun: Maverick.



Mejor dirección en una película

James Cameron, Avatar: The Way of Water

Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Baz Luhrmann, Elvis

Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin

Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans Martin McDonagh.

Mejor actor principal en una película dramática

Austin Butler, Elvis

Brendan Fraser, The Whale

Hugh Jackman, The Son

Bill Nighy, Living

Jeremy Pope, The Inspection

Mejor actriz en una serie dramática

Emma D’Arcy, House of the Dragon

Laura Linney, Ozark

Imelda Staunton, The Crown

Hilary Swank, Alaska Daily

Zendaya, Euphoria Zendaya, Euphoria.

Mejor actriz principal en una película dramática

Cate Blanchett, Tár

Olivia Colman, Empire of Light

Viola Davis, The Woman King

Ana de Armas, Blonde

Michelle Williams, The Fabelmans Olivia Colman, Empire of Light.



Mejor actor en una serie dramática

Jeff Bridges, The Old Man

Kevin Costner, Yellowstone

Diego Luna, Andor

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Adam Scott, Severance Adam Scott, Severance.



Mejor actor secundario en una película

Bendran Gleeson - The Banshees of Inisherin

Barry Keoghan - The Banshees of Inisherinst

Brad Pitt - Babylon

Ke Huy Quan - Everything Everywhere All at Once

Eddie Redmayne -The Good Nurse Brad Pitt, Babylon.



Mejor comedia o musical

Babylon

The Banshees of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Triangle of Sadness

Mejor serie limitada o película para televisión

Black Bird

Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Pam and Tommy

The Dropout

The White Lotus: Sicily

Mejor película animada

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Inu-Oh

Marcel the Shell With Shoes On

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

Turning Red

Mejor película en idioma no inglés

RRR (India)

All Quiet on the Western Front (Alemania)

Argentina, 1985 (Argentina)

Close (Bélgica)

Decision to Leave (Corea del Sur)

Mejor interpretación de un actor en una serie musical o comedia

Donald Glover, Atlanta

Bill Hader, Barry

Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

Mejor actriz en una serie musical o comedia

Lesley Manville, Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris

Margot Robbie, Babylon

Anya Taylor-Joy, The Menu

Emma Thompson, Good Luck to You, Leo Grande

Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Mejor serie musical o comedia

Abbott Elementary

The Bear

Hacks

Only Murders in the Building

Wednesday

Mejor actor en una miniserie o película para televisión

Taron Egerton, Black Bird

Colin Firth, The Staircase

Andrew Garfield, Under the Banner of Heaven

Evan Peters, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Sebastian Stan, Pam and Tommy

Mejor actor secundario en una miniserie o película para televisión

F. Murray Abraham, The White Lotus

Domhnall Gleeson, The Patient

Paul Walter Hauser, Black Bird

Richard Jenkins, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Seth Rogen, Pam and Tommy

Mejor actriz en una serie limitada o película para TV

Jessica Chastain, George and Tammy

Julia Garner, Inventing Anna

Lily James, Pam and Tommy

Julia Roberts, Gaslit

Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout

Mejor actriz secundaria en una serie limitada o película para TV

Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus

Claire Danes, Fleishman Is in Trouble

Daisy Edgar-Jones, Under the Banner of Heaven

Niecy Nash-Betts, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Aubrey Plaza, The White Lotus

Mejor actriz secundaria en una serie de televisión de comedia o drama

Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown

Hannah Einbinder, Hacks

Julia Garner, Ozark

Janelle James, Abbott Elementary

Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary

Mejor guion original

Alexandre Desplat, Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Hildur Guðnadóttir, Women Talking

Justin Hurwitz, Babylon

John Williams, The Fabelmans

Carter Burwell, The Banshees of Inisherin

Mejor guion

Todd Field, Tár

Tony Kushner & Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans

Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin

Sarah Polley, Women Talking

Mejor banda sonora en una película

The Banshees of Inisherin

Pinocho de Guillermo del Toro

Women Talking

Babylon

Los Fabelman

Mejor canción original en una película

“Carolina,” Taylor Swift (Where the Crawdads Sing)

“Ciao Papa,” Alexandre Desplat, Guillermo del Toro, Roeban Katz (Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio)

“Hold My Hand,” Lady Gaga, BloodPop, Benjamin Rice (Top Gun: Maverick)

“Lift Me Up,” Tems, Rihanna, Ryan Coogler, Ludwig Göransson (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)

“Naatu Naatu,” Kala Bhairava, M.M. Keeravani, Kala Bhairava, Rahul Sipligunj (RRR)