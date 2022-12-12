Premios Globos de Oro 2023: la lista completa de nominados
Los premios más importantes que entrega la Asociación de la Prensa Extranjera de Hollywood al cine y la televisión confirmó los nombres de cada categoría.
Los nominados a los Globos de Oro 2023 se anunciaron este lunes. Los premios más importantes que entrega la Asociación de la Prensa Extranjera de Hollywood al cine y la televisión se transmitirá el próximo 10 de enero con el comediante Jerrod Carmichael en la conducción.
La película The Banshees of Inisherin del director angloirlandés Martin McDonagh encabeza con ocho nominaciones la 80ª edición de los Globos de Oro. Le siguen Everything Everywhere All at Once de Dan Kwan y Daniel Scheinert con seis nominaciones, mientras que Babylon de Damien Chazelle y The Fabelman de Steven Spielberg continúan con cinco candidaturas.
En relación a las plataformas, Netflix y HBO Max empataron con 14 nominaciones cada una. La quinta temporada de The Crown, la exitosa miniserie Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story y la segunda entrega de The White Lotus consiguieron 4 candidaturas cada una, aunque la comedia Abbott Elementary fue la producción más nominada con 5 menciones.
Por su parte, el largometraje Argentina, 1985 fue nominado en el rubro Mejor película extranjera. El film, protagonizado por Ricardo Darín y Peter Lanzani, competirá contra RRR (India), All Quiet on the Western Front (Alemania), Close (Bélgica) y Decision to Leave (Corea del Sur).
La lista completa de nominados:
Mejor drama
Avatar: The Way of Water
Elvis
The Fabelmans
Tár
Top Gun: Maverick
Mejor dirección en una película
James Cameron, Avatar: The Way of Water
Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Baz Luhrmann, Elvis
Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin
Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans
Mejor actor principal en una película dramática
Austin Butler, Elvis
Brendan Fraser, The Whale
Hugh Jackman, The Son
Bill Nighy, Living
Jeremy Pope, The Inspection
Mejor actriz en una serie dramática
Emma D’Arcy, House of the Dragon
Laura Linney, Ozark
Imelda Staunton, The Crown
Hilary Swank, Alaska Daily
Zendaya, Euphoria
Mejor actriz principal en una película dramática
Cate Blanchett, Tár
Olivia Colman, Empire of Light
Viola Davis, The Woman King
Ana de Armas, Blonde
Michelle Williams, The Fabelmans
Mejor actor en una serie dramática
Jeff Bridges, The Old Man
Kevin Costner, Yellowstone
Diego Luna, Andor
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Adam Scott, Severance
Mejor actor secundario en una película
Bendran Gleeson - The Banshees of Inisherin
Barry Keoghan - The Banshees of Inisherinst
Brad Pitt - Babylon
Ke Huy Quan - Everything Everywhere All at Once
Eddie Redmayne -The Good Nurse
Mejor comedia o musical
Babylon
The Banshees of Inisherin
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Triangle of Sadness
Mejor serie limitada o película para televisión
Black Bird
Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Pam and Tommy
The Dropout
The White Lotus: Sicily
Mejor película animada
Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
Inu-Oh
Marcel the Shell With Shoes On
Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
Turning Red
Mejor película en idioma no inglés
RRR (India)
All Quiet on the Western Front (Alemania)
Argentina, 1985 (Argentina)
Close (Bélgica)
Decision to Leave (Corea del Sur)
Mejor interpretación de un actor en una serie musical o comedia
Donald Glover, Atlanta
Bill Hader, Barry
Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
Mejor actriz en una serie musical o comedia
Lesley Manville, Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris
Margot Robbie, Babylon
Anya Taylor-Joy, The Menu
Emma Thompson, Good Luck to You, Leo Grande
Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Mejor serie musical o comedia
Abbott Elementary
The Bear
Hacks
Only Murders in the Building
Wednesday
Mejor actor en una miniserie o película para televisión
Taron Egerton, Black Bird
Colin Firth, The Staircase
Andrew Garfield, Under the Banner of Heaven
Evan Peters, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Sebastian Stan, Pam and Tommy
Mejor actor secundario en una miniserie o película para televisión
F. Murray Abraham, The White Lotus
Domhnall Gleeson, The Patient
Paul Walter Hauser, Black Bird
Richard Jenkins, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Seth Rogen, Pam and Tommy
Mejor actriz en una serie limitada o película para TV
Jessica Chastain, George and Tammy
Julia Garner, Inventing Anna
Lily James, Pam and Tommy
Julia Roberts, Gaslit
Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout
Mejor actriz secundaria en una serie limitada o película para TV
Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus
Claire Danes, Fleishman Is in Trouble
Daisy Edgar-Jones, Under the Banner of Heaven
Niecy Nash-Betts, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Aubrey Plaza, The White Lotus
Mejor actriz secundaria en una serie de televisión de comedia o drama
Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown
Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
Julia Garner, Ozark
Janelle James, Abbott Elementary
Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary
Mejor guion original
Alexandre Desplat, Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
Hildur Guðnadóttir, Women Talking
Justin Hurwitz, Babylon
John Williams, The Fabelmans
Carter Burwell, The Banshees of Inisherin
Mejor guion
Todd Field, Tár
Tony Kushner & Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans
Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin
Sarah Polley, Women Talking
Mejor banda sonora en una película
The Banshees of Inisherin
Pinocho de Guillermo del Toro
Women Talking
Babylon
Los Fabelman
Mejor canción original en una película
“Carolina,” Taylor Swift (Where the Crawdads Sing)
“Ciao Papa,” Alexandre Desplat, Guillermo del Toro, Roeban Katz (Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio)
“Hold My Hand,” Lady Gaga, BloodPop, Benjamin Rice (Top Gun: Maverick)
“Lift Me Up,” Tems, Rihanna, Ryan Coogler, Ludwig Göransson (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)
“Naatu Naatu,” Kala Bhairava, M.M. Keeravani, Kala Bhairava, Rahul Sipligunj (RRR)