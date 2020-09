Tristeza absoluta: el luto que vive Jennifer López

View this post on Instagram

I am heartbroken to hear of the passing of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. She was a true champion of gender equality and was a strong woman for me and all the little girls of the world to look up to. Throughout my life, Iu2019ve been fortunate to meet so many amazing people u2026 but thereu2019s those select few where thereu2019s an instinct inside you that tells you to pay close attention. And I did. When I met her I was hanging on to her every wordu2026 I will always remember what she said to us the day we met her: u201cBe the best you.u201d It was simple yet profound.u00a0Thank you RBG for fighting all these years. We will honor you by continuing to fight for equality, empathy and justice for all. ud83dudc94 #RIPRBG u2728u2764ufe0fu2728 ud83dudcf7: Fred Schilling