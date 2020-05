Así luce Val Kilmer luego de su lucha contra un cáncer de garganta

View this post on Instagram

I canu0026#39;t thank you all enough. I just received a wonderful phone call from my friends at Simon u0026amp; Schuster. Iu0026#39;m Your Huckleberry is an official New York Times best-seller!! It appears to have debuted at #8. Iu0026#39;m not sure how to process this. I wanted to share my story and held faith people would become embraced by it, though I am so humbled by the response. Itu0026#39;s just unimaginable, let alone sharing company with books by Michelle Obama, Alicia Keys and Kobe Bryant. I am grateful for you all.