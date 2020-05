Mirá qué hermosa cuenta de Instagram sigue Calu Rivero

View this post on Instagram

Anyone else feeling the quarantine blues? Me too. So I figured Iu2019d feature something beautiful and blue to help me snap out of it. ud83eudd8b . The alluring Blue Cracker butterfly is truly unforgettable. In addition to its stunning black and blue cryptic pattern (which serves as camouflage) it has another standout feature. The males produce an audible u201ccrackingu0026#34; sound as part of their territorial displays. This cracking noise is made with their wings, which is believed to either be for mating or to ward off rival males. (Think West Side Story, but with Rice Krispies instead of switchblades.) . . Designer: @proenzaschouler / ud83dudcf8 @cbbegeman