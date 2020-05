Impresionante: La confesión que marcó para siempre el legado de Freddie Mercury

View this post on Instagram

u203cufe0f Announcement: Official Freddie Mercury Birthday Party and Freddie Celebration Days 2020 Cancellation. The @mptofficial team, who oversees The Official Freddie Mercury Birthday Party at the Casino Barriere(5th September) and the @montreuxcelebration team, who run the Freddie Celebration Days around the Freddie Mercury statue (3rd-6th September) have to sadly announce that their respective events in Montreux will not take place this coming September, due to the ongoing situation with Coronavirus. For all the details on tickets/refunds visit QueenOnline.com The @mptofficial Trust and @montreuxcelebration teams wish you all the best in the forthcoming months and hope to see you again in Montreux in September 2021. Thank you for your understanding, take care and see you next year! ud83dudc9b