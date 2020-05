Vuelven los shows en Estados Unidos: estos son los recaudos que se tomarán

View this post on Instagram

UPDATE: Tickets will go on-sale Monday, April 27th at 10am. ud83dudea8JUST ANNOUNCEDud83dudea8 An Intimate Solo Acoustic Performance With Travis McCready of Bishop Gunn May 15th. Please see our COVID19 Operating Protocol that we will be following to ensure a safe experience at our venue. u201cMusic gives a soul to the universe, wings to the mind, flight to the imagination and life to everything.u201d. u2015 Plato. The beginning of music is believed to originate with the beginning of creation itself. The first instrument can be traced back to 43,000 years ago, the first song to 4000 years ago. Even Plato, one of the greatest minds in history speaks to the importance of music. What do we learn from these simple facts? Hopefully we learn that people are designed to seek solace in this form of art. Pioneers such as Handel, Mozart, and Bach paved the early paths in the world of music. Beethoven found such value in music that he continued to compose after the loss of his hearing. We continue to seek music, perhaps even more fervently in the darkest times. For the lover of arts, music becomes the spark in life. Can you think of a movie without a soundtrack? With advances in technology, music has become so accessible that its become an important part in the lives of the vast majority of the population. Music is not only a luxury, but a necessity to many. Developments in the medical field such as music therapy show significant ties between music and the mental health of the population. Music is beyond enjoyment, it is what drives many of us and binds us to each other. The comradery created by live music specifically is unlike any other experience. That feeling you get when a band takes the stage, you feel the beat in your chest, and the bass shakes your entire being. The next thing we do however, may be the most spectacular part of the live experience. Once weu2019ve enjoyed the sight of the band taking the stage, we look to those around us, even just to share a glance, a smile. For a few brief moments, we are all united by love of an artist. These are the moments that bring us to life. And we wonu2019t have that life taken from us. Music is all around us, music is essential