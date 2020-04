¡Nadie pudo ayudarla! La caída de Jlo que dejó a todos sin palabras en pleno show

View this post on Instagram

Hereu2019s a little tease of my JLO JENNIFER LOPEZ campaign! Canu2019t wait for you to see the full collection on 3/16. u2728 In the meantime, head to DSW.com/jlo for new drops and enter for a chance to hang with me in NYC! ud83cudfa5: @luigiandiango #JLOJenniferLopez @dsw