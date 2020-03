¡Qué pena! Britney Spears dijo que rompió récord mundial y luego borró la foto

View this post on Instagram

Today we should reflect on the positive things in life !!!! So many of us get stir crazy about whatu2019s going on and although I donu2019t have all the answers .u2026. I do know how to try to stay strong and positive and show courage ud83dudcaaud83cudffcud83dudcaaud83cudffcud83eudd81ud83dude18ud83dudc60ud83dudcabud83dudc8bud83dudc57ud83dudc95 !!!!! Keep your heads up my friends !!!!!