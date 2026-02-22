Los lapidarios memes que dejó la caída de River ante Vélez: Gallardo, el apuntado

River Plate cayó 1-0 ante Vélez Sarsfield por la sexta fecha del Torneo Apertura 2026 y, desde el arranque del partido en Liniers, los hinchas inundaron las redes sociales con comentarios en tiempo real. Como suele ocurrir, no faltaron los memes ni las reacciones cargadas de ironía.
El gol tempranero del Fortín en el primer tiempo desató todo tipo de mensajes, especialmente por la llamada “ley del ex” vinculada a Manuel Lanzini. Además, la lesión de Juan Fernando Quintero, que obligó a su salida antes del descanso, también fue uno de los temas más comentados entre los simpatizantes.
Los lapidarios memes tras una nueva derrota de River en el Torneo Apertura
Embed - https://publish.x.com/oembed?url=https://x.com/AlexyO56008420/status/2025725597972914384&partner=&hide_thread=false
Embed - https://publish.x.com/oembed?url=https://x.com/LeviBorracho/status/2025713342086598819&partner=&hide_thread=false
Embed - https://publish.x.com/oembed?url=https://x.com/benjacavs29/status/2025697644471799994&partner=&hide_thread=false
Embed - https://publish.x.com/oembed?url=https://x.com/metroadelantado/status/2025708637591601572&partner=&hide_thread=false
Embed - https://publish.x.com/oembed?url=https://x.com/SpiderCarp23/status/2025718693926175191&partner=&hide_thread=false
Embed - https://publish.x.com/oembed?url=https://x.com/SpiderCarp23/status/2025715827563983265&partner=&hide_thread=false
Embed - https://publish.x.com/oembed?url=https://x.com/SpiderCarp23/status/2025708402626736411&partner=&hide_thread=false
Embed - https://publish.x.com/oembed?url=https://x.com/riverplatecr95/status/2025708291280576564&partner=&hide_thread=false
Embed - https://publish.x.com/oembed?url=https://x.com/Argconeta/status/2025721047799025821&partner=&hide_thread=false
Embed - https://publish.x.com/oembed?url=https://x.com/LeviBorracho/status/2025703337589420447&partner=&hide_thread=false
Embed - https://publish.x.com/oembed?url=https://x.com/cris__ese/status/2025693714555765225&partner=&hide_thread=false