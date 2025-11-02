Los lapidarios memes tras la derrota de River ante Gimnasia: Borja, Gallardo y Arasa, en la mira

La crisis deportiva de River Plate tocó un nuevo fondo este domingo con una derrota 1-0 ante Gimnasia y Esgrima La Plata, un resultado que no solo profundizó su mal momento, sino que encendió todas las alarmas en la pelea por la clasificación a la Copa Libertadores y en la previa del Superclásico.
En ese contexto, las redes sociales se convirtieron en un hervidero. Desde el pitazo final, los hinchas expresaron su desahogo con una lluvia de memes lapidarios que tuvieron tres blancos principales: Marcelo Gallardo, Miguel Borja y el árbitro Nazareno Arasa, por el insólito penal sancionado en favor del Millonario en la última jugada del partido.
Los mejores memes tras la cuarta derrota al hilo de River en el Monumental
Embed - https://publish.x.com/oembed?url=https://x.com/LaBombotuitera/status/1985160082884055249&partner=&hide_thread=false
Embed - https://publish.x.com/oembed?url=https://x.com/Francoroberts10/status/1985161019551789173&partner=&hide_thread=false
Embed - https://publish.x.com/oembed?url=https://x.com/llorisRC/status/1985159800054002009&partner=&hide_thread=false
Embed - https://publish.x.com/oembed?url=https://x.com/metroadelantado/status/1985162510115221599&partner=&hide_thread=false
Embed - https://publish.x.com/oembed?url=https://x.com/metroadelantado/status/1985161432967545207&partner=&hide_thread=false
Embed - https://publish.x.com/oembed?url=https://x.com/lazarocabj_/status/1985160031705403538&partner=&hide_thread=false
Embed - https://publish.x.com/oembed?url=https://x.com/EditsBoke/status/1985164902307393736&partner=&hide_thread=false
Embed - https://publish.x.com/oembed?url=https://x.com/Volve10Riquelme/status/1985164274235298183&partner=&hide_thread=false
Embed - https://publish.x.com/oembed?url=https://x.com/ferarbeo/status/1985161012039897258&partner=&hide_thread=false
Embed - https://publish.x.com/oembed?url=https://x.com/MartinSperoni/status/1985143571280781546&partner=&hide_thread=false
Embed - https://publish.x.com/oembed?url=https://x.com/SpiderCarp23/status/1984817763009904746&partner=&hide_thread=false
Embed - https://publish.x.com/oembed?url=https://x.com/patograndt/status/1985158667306459364&partner=&hide_thread=false
Embed - https://publish.x.com/oembed?url=https://x.com/_matibj12/status/1985153410551935243&partner=&hide_thread=false
Embed - https://publish.x.com/oembed?url=https://x.com/lazarocabj_/status/1985162345786781974&partner=&hide_thread=false