Los lapidarios memes por la eliminación de Racing: bengalas rojas, Marcos R. y Costas, en la mira

Racing quedó eliminado de la Copa Libertadores y las redes sociales no tuvieron piedad. Los hinchas de otros equipos aprovecharon la caída ante Flamengo para llenar Twitter y TikTok de memes: las bengalas rojas del recibimiento, la "influencia" de Marcos Rojo y las declaraciones previas de Gustavo Costas fueron los principales blancos.
Entre la desilusión y el humor, los usuarios revivieron cada momento del partido con ironía: desde el humo que cubrió el Cilindro hasta las lágrimas de la tribuna. Acá, un repaso de los mejores memes de la noche.
Los mejores memes de la eliminación de Racing ante Flamengo
