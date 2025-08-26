Los impiadosos memes del agónico empate de Lanús frente a River con Borja como principal apuntado

River y Lanús igualaron 1-1 en el cierre de la fecha 6 del Torneo Clausura y el resultado dejó bronca en Núñez. El equipo de Marcelo Gallardo no pudo sostener la ventaja y terminó pagando caro las chances desperdiciadas.
En las redes, los hinchas no tuvieron piedad y los memes estallaron contra Miguel Borja, quien falló un gol increíble en el primer tiempo. El colombiano se convirtió en el blanco principal de las cargadas, mientras que también hubo ironías por el flojo cierre de partido del Millonario.
Los lapidarios memes del agónico empate de River con Lanús
Embed - https://publish.x.com/oembed?url=https://x.com/RocioCARP_/status/1960155933956313270&partner=&hide_thread=false
Embed - https://publish.x.com/oembed?url=https://x.com/Emiliaparraa/status/1960166046910071017&partner=&hide_thread=false
Embed - https://publish.x.com/oembed?url=https://x.com/lagarzaaaaaa/status/1960169214171627756&partner=&hide_thread=false
Embed - https://publish.x.com/oembed?url=https://x.com/DePrimeraa/status/1960136415410626659&partner=&hide_thread=false
Embed - https://publish.x.com/oembed?url=https://x.com/cris__ese/status/1960136243431592376&partner=&hide_thread=false
Embed - https://publish.x.com/oembed?url=https://x.com/EstebanFulanito/status/1960160193150439518&partner=&hide_thread=false
Embed - https://publish.x.com/oembed?url=https://x.com/juamnn_xeneize/status/1960151992048959502&partner=&hide_thread=false
Embed - https://publish.x.com/oembed?url=https://x.com/SpiderCarp23/status/1960136545618612271&partner=&hide_thread=false
Embed - https://publish.x.com/oembed?url=https://x.com/FlavioAzzaro/status/1960139554792309168&partner=&hide_thread=false
Embed - https://publish.x.com/oembed?url=https://x.com/EstebanFulanito/status/1960140211679080662&partner=&hide_thread=false
Embed - https://publish.x.com/oembed?url=https://x.com/mateoorp12_/status/1960141523988672790&partner=&hide_thread=false
Embed - https://publish.x.com/oembed?url=https://x.com/N4cho_ok/status/1960135710360625440&partner=&hide_thread=false
Embed - https://publish.x.com/oembed?url=https://x.com/SpiderCarp23/status/1960146524446630081&partner=&hide_thread=false
Embed - https://publish.x.com/oembed?url=https://x.com/Floorgrillo/status/1960147840816001044&partner=&hide_thread=false
Embed - https://publish.x.com/oembed?url=https://x.com/Di4zNanu/status/1960160200150708474&partner=&hide_thread=false
Embed - https://publish.x.com/oembed?url=https://x.com/arrobauntalAle/status/1960167157666394521&partner=&hide_thread=false
Embed - https://publish.x.com/oembed?url=https://x.com/_franco30_/status/1960143257582899566&partner=&hide_thread=false
Embed - https://publish.x.com/oembed?url=https://x.com/cris__ese/status/1960148316668248496&partner=&hide_thread=false