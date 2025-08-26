Presenta:

Los impiadosos memes del agónico empate de Lanús frente a River con Borja como principal apuntado

Las redes se llenaron de memes tras el empate de Lanús ante River: el colombiano Borja fue el gran apuntado por su increíble gol errado.

River no logró mantener la ventaja contra el Granate y los fanáticos fueron duros con los memes en las redes sociales.&nbsp;

Redes

River y Lanús igualaron 1-1 en el cierre de la fecha 6 del Torneo Clausura y el resultado dejó bronca en Núñez. El equipo de Marcelo Gallardo no pudo sostener la ventaja y terminó pagando caro las chances desperdiciadas.

En las redes, los hinchas no tuvieron piedad y los memes estallaron contra Miguel Borja, quien falló un gol increíble en el primer tiempo. El colombiano se convirtió en el blanco principal de las cargadas, mientras que también hubo ironías por el flojo cierre de partido del Millonario.

Los lapidarios memes del agónico empate de River con Lanús

Embed - https://publish.x.com/oembed?url=https://x.com/RocioCARP_/status/1960155933956313270&partner=&hide_thread=false
Embed - https://publish.x.com/oembed?url=https://x.com/Emiliaparraa/status/1960166046910071017&partner=&hide_thread=false
Embed - https://publish.x.com/oembed?url=https://x.com/lagarzaaaaaa/status/1960169214171627756&partner=&hide_thread=false
Embed - https://publish.x.com/oembed?url=https://x.com/DePrimeraa/status/1960136415410626659&partner=&hide_thread=false
Embed - https://publish.x.com/oembed?url=https://x.com/cris__ese/status/1960136243431592376&partner=&hide_thread=false
Embed - https://publish.x.com/oembed?url=https://x.com/EstebanFulanito/status/1960160193150439518&partner=&hide_thread=false
Embed - https://publish.x.com/oembed?url=https://x.com/juamnn_xeneize/status/1960151992048959502&partner=&hide_thread=false
Embed - https://publish.x.com/oembed?url=https://x.com/SpiderCarp23/status/1960136545618612271&partner=&hide_thread=false
Embed - https://publish.x.com/oembed?url=https://x.com/FlavioAzzaro/status/1960139554792309168&partner=&hide_thread=false
Embed - https://publish.x.com/oembed?url=https://x.com/EstebanFulanito/status/1960140211679080662&partner=&hide_thread=false
Embed - https://publish.x.com/oembed?url=https://x.com/mateoorp12_/status/1960141523988672790&partner=&hide_thread=false
Embed - https://publish.x.com/oembed?url=https://x.com/N4cho_ok/status/1960135710360625440&partner=&hide_thread=false
Embed - https://publish.x.com/oembed?url=https://x.com/SpiderCarp23/status/1960146524446630081&partner=&hide_thread=false
Embed - https://publish.x.com/oembed?url=https://x.com/Floorgrillo/status/1960147840816001044&partner=&hide_thread=false
Embed - https://publish.x.com/oembed?url=https://x.com/Di4zNanu/status/1960160200150708474&partner=&hide_thread=false
Embed - https://publish.x.com/oembed?url=https://x.com/arrobauntalAle/status/1960167157666394521&partner=&hide_thread=false
Embed - https://publish.x.com/oembed?url=https://x.com/_franco30_/status/1960143257582899566&partner=&hide_thread=false
Embed - https://publish.x.com/oembed?url=https://x.com/cris__ese/status/1960148316668248496&partner=&hide_thread=false

